Eulav Asset Management Decreased Stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) as Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $376.8. About 702,980 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 21,171 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Incorporated has 36,790 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 109,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T has 5,270 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 215 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 33,006 shares stake. Us Bancorp De owns 2,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 8,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 217,454 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co owns 6,521 shares. First Tru Advisors LP reported 242,983 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 2,675 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 7,434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 22,000 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 23,100 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.78 million for 89.38 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), The Stock That Zoomed 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts Estimate Blackbaud (BLKB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Blackbaud, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BLKB) 5.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,042 are owned by Nomura Incorporated. Wedgewood accumulated 0.04% or 1,250 shares. Crestwood Group Limited invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 2,395 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,000 were reported by Advent Capital Management De. Addison Capital holds 1,378 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cleararc Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,101 shares. Sandhill Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2,666 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com reported 79,207 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 324,081 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 31,731 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 5,563 shares. Kcm Ltd Liability holds 48,271 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,705 shares to 25,080 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.43 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.