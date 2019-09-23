Eulav Asset Management Cut Its Citigroup (C) Position; Par Technology (PAR) Shorts Lowered By 2.13%

Eulav Asset Management decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 12.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 7,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 50,000 shares with $3.50 million value, down from 57,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 2.40 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54

Par Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) had a decrease of 2.13% in short interest. PAR’s SI was 2.39 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.13% from 2.44 million shares previously. With 239,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Par Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s short sellers to cover PAR’s short positions. The SI to Par Technology Corporation’s float is 22.77%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 14,120 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 33c; 21/05/2018 – PAR Technology Releases SureCheck® 10.0 Platform for Cloud-Based Food Safety; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Rev $55.5M; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q EPS 9c; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eulav Asset Management increased First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stake by 103,248 shares to 206,496 valued at $6.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) stake by 8,300 shares and now owns 21,000 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.74 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.24% above currents $69.22 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $420.01 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Restaurant/Retail and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.