Eulav Asset Management Boosted Its Sps Commerce (SPSC) Position by $1.37 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Its Stake by $1.47 Million

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 49,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 29,847 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 134,800 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61 million, down from 142,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $181.9. About 1.21 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 152,500 shares to 204,104 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 68,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Management Com reported 29,481 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.52% or 343,694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Check Cap Management Inc Ca has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,532 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 60,087 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 1,345 shares. Twin stated it has 97,467 shares. Srb owns 3,858 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 107,872 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fruth Investment accumulated 1,380 shares. Cadence Cap Llc reported 0.49% stake. Anchor Lc holds 0.02% or 3,885 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 62,058 shares to 61,600 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs holds 5,669 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has invested 1.31% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Sei Comm reported 0.04% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Proshare Advsrs reported 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 1,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 24,147 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP stated it has 5,980 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 36,580 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). First Hawaiian Bank has 234 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,075 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 27,538 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Companies has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).