Eulav Asset Management Boosted Its Cintas (CTAS) Position; Foot Locker (FL) Sellers Decreased By 0.3% Their Shorts

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. FL's SI was 11.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 11.07 million shares previously. With 3.56 million avg volume, 3 days are for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)'s short sellers to cover FL's short positions. The SI to Foot Locker Inc's float is 9.86%. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 470,216 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 47.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management acquired 12,500 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)'s stock rose 20.54%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 38,700 shares with $7.93M value, up from 26,200 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 20,512 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co reported 2,000 shares. Aviva Plc has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 32,337 shares. Cap Fund Sa accumulated 2,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 230,376 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 193,539 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Shell Asset Management, a Netherlands-based fund reported 18,334 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc holds 1,320 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Korea Invest has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 235,498 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc holds 3,365 shares. 2,108 were reported by Lvm Mgmt Mi. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com owns 1,992 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cintas (CTAS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq" on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq" published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -13.78% below currents $261.84 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura.

Eulav Asset Management decreased Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 35,000 shares to 245,000 valued at $8.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 295,000 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Foot Locker has $77 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is 23.98% above currents $37.91 stock price. Foot Locker had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 26 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Friday, March 29. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $77 target. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Monday, August 26 report. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 26. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, August 26. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wedbush.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Are Analysts Expecting From Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: "Analysts Grow Cautious on HPQ and FL Stocks Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research" published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019.

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.