Eulav Asset Management Boosted Gartner (IT) Holding By $708,400; Stone Run Capital Increased Danaher (DHR) Position

Eulav Asset Management increased Gartner Inc (IT) stake by 6.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management acquired 4,600 shares as Gartner Inc (IT)’s stock declined 10.96%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 73,800 shares with $11.44M value, up from 69,200 last quarter. Gartner Inc now has $12.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 430,192 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 12/04/2018 – GARTNER FORECASTS WORLDWIDE PUBLIC CLOUD REV. TO GROW 21.4%; 26/03/2018 – PUBLICIS GROUPE AGENCIES DIGITAS AND SAPIENTRAZORFISH EACH RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER IN GARTNER’S 2018 MAGIC QUADRANT FOR GLOBAL DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCIES; 03/05/2018 – Transparency-One is named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Corporate Social Responsibility Across the Supply Chain by Gartner; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 16/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity to Showcase Innovative Platform that Renders Attacks Useless at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit; 21/05/2018 – Genesys Recognized for Tenth Consecutive Time as a Leader in Gartner’s Annual Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure,; 27/03/2018 – Scandit Listed as a Retail Example in Gartner Report “Elevate Customer Experience with Minor Investments That Deliver Major Benefits for Retail Digital Business”; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To Rev $3.9B-$4.0B

Stone Run Capital Llc increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 49,035 shares with $6.47 million value, up from 44,035 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $101.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.51. About 1.42 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Ancora accumulated 11,335 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Profund Advsr Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,932 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Incorporated Llp owns 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 3,691 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc has 0.07% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,003 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has 506,926 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 17,683 shares. 457 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Comm Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 3,059 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 2,961 shares stake. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Gartner Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Gartner – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity. Christopher MR Thomas had sold 7,319 shares worth $1.06 million on Tuesday, March 12.

Eulav Asset Management decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,000 shares to 62,000 valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 86,300 shares and now owns 57,200 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 785,732 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 937,454 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Legacy Private Trust invested in 18,083 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc owns 0.22% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 75,883 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments invested in 2.91% or 350,039 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service owns 7,211 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 16,264 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.75% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price accumulated 83,986 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 10,284 shares.