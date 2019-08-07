Euclidean Technologies Management Upped Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 1.61 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 20,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 79,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 59,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 24.82M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

