Euclidean Technologies Management Upped Its Nucor (NUE) Position; Apriem Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Boosted by $639,600

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,104 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, up from 53,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.60 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 36,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 3.04 million shares traded or 47.31% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

