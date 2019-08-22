Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Its Stake in Zumiez (ZUMZ) by $413,928; Beacon Financial Group Has Cut Its Merck & Co New (MRK) Holding as Stock Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 39,169 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 56,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 251,322 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. New (MRK) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 4,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 8,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 6.07 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 31.87 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG) by 18,951 shares to 450,187 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) by 5,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

