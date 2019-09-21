Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Its Miller Herman (MLHR) Position by $624,800; Share Price Rose; Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Upped Position

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The hedge fund held 46,751 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 60,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 957,995 shares traded or 90.33% up from the average. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 785.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 5,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 1.24 million shares traded or 73.31% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mgmt owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 5,126 shares. Axa reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Prudential Public Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2,996 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 182 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,511 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.06% or 54,095 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp owns 1.12 million shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 44,655 shares. Covington Investment Advsr invested in 0.26% or 5,879 shares. State Street owns 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4.22M shares. Contravisory Invest has invested 0.15% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 316 are owned by Ftb Advisors.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,515 shares to 3,598 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,320 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian and Shandong Cancer Hospital Form Proton Therapy Clinical Application and Research Partnership in China – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian up 8% on China prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian FQ2 non-GAAP EPS misses consensus by 16% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 01, 2019.