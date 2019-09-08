Euclidean Technologies Management Stake In Nordstrom (JWN) Was Boosted; As The Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.05 Million

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is up 36.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability stated it has 2.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Citizens And Northern Corporation accumulated 32,678 shares. Live Your Vision Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,272 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability stated it has 0.88% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 8,932 are held by South Texas Money Management Limited. Intact Investment Mgmt reported 267,200 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust owns 127,865 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Llc stated it has 91,193 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 303 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.83% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,036 shares. 115,858 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg holds 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 758,611 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 18 shares. Bailard accumulated 59,397 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 19,317 shares in its portfolio. Ftb invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Nordea Invest Management has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 7,105 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 10,500 shares. Great Lakes Advsr reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Blackrock Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Serv Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.04% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Tobam stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 31,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 62 shares.