Euclidean Technologies Management Raised Position in Nucor (NUE); Ball (BLL) Shares Rose While Rivulet Capital Has Cut Its Position by $75.44 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 36,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 3.10M shares traded or 49.03% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 73.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 402,419 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 2.45M shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 141,367 are held by Grace And White. Hartford Management Com holds 0.08% or 50,289 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 160,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd owns 4.71 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Adirondack stated it has 2,085 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv stated it has 2,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Partners holds 40 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Lc reported 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 67,586 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,300 were accumulated by Ellington Group. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 7,859 shares.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36 million for 25.17 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 7,950 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $154.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

