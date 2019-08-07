Euclidean Technologies Management Raised Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake; Angio Dynamics (ANGO) Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Angio Dynamics (ANGO) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 82,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 396,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 478,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Angio Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $737.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 194,471 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 1.54M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Heartland Advsrs owns 324,752 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.05% or 187,135 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,202 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.82 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 478,254 shares. Teton Advsr Inc owns 18,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 0% or 235,441 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 115,550 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 568,300 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.01% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 38,868 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 21,038 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Systematic Management Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 40,534 shares to 408,207 shares, valued at $35.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil And Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 241,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver.

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49M for 123.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.27M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 3.30 million are owned by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. South Dakota Council holds 0.18% or 239,360 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,230 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability. Cornerstone Advisors holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa has 61,876 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 604,091 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 4.98 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 388,410 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 255,170 shares. Bogle Invest Management Ltd Partnership De stated it has 31,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Commerce reported 0.02% stake. First Trust Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 238,373 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Shares for $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.