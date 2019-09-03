Euclidean Technologies Management Position in Steel Dynamics (STLD) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose; As Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Alley Company Has Boosted Its Position

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 19,628 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 465,237 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150. RINN RUSSELL B also bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 31.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares to 12,670 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,735 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Ww Asset Inc owns 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 14,157 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). North Star Inv Management Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 450 shares. 214,199 are owned by Fund Sa. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co owns 13,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc invested 0.13% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Department Mb Bank N A owns 180 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 14,376 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Eventide Asset Llc owns 754,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 79,224 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 594,610 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.4% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2,493 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,033 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 214,502 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,316 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gam Ag accumulated 6,167 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 27,810 shares. 34,258 are owned by Natixis Advisors L P. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation owns 38,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd has invested 0.13% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 4,689 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).