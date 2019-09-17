Euclidean Technologies Management Maintains Position in Western Digital (WDC); Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Share Price Declined While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 22,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 25,593 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 47,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 855,573 shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 10,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 43,303 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 4.26M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co stated it has 31,376 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital Management Llc has invested 0.19% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 9,792 shares. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 179,004 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,674 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 20,000 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 121,429 shares. 667,643 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Agf stated it has 0.62% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,588 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 68,090 shares. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 39,692 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 7,100 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% or 115,115 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Mastercard & NIKE – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.34M for 65.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold REGI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.16% more from 41.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 1.83M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% stake. 24 are held by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 14,762 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 229,200 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 42,600 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, Towle & has 2.05% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 1.11 million shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 292,968 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 389,040 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 38,824 shares. Century Cos Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 11,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,896 are held by Sun Life Financial.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Should Go All-In on Renewable Diesel – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6 – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGI) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renewable Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.