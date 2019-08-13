Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Its Dillards (DDS) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Price T Rowe Associates Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Trimmed by $134.27 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 12,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 18,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 582,162 shares traded or 17.65% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 17.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89B, down from 19.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 3.72 million shares traded or 75.58% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 2.75M shares to 14.15M shares, valued at $821.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 2.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 530.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.74% negative EPS growth.