Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Holding in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) as Shares Rose; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 91.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 96,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,879 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, up from 104,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 47,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 121,909 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares to 421,153 shares, valued at $103.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,221 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Announces Public Offering of $650 Million of Shares of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 686,546 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 89,496 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 12,256 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% or 152,330 shares. Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 44,983 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 88,617 shares stake. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 9,205 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 0% or 285 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 165,392 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,250 shares. Northern accumulated 1.27 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 109 shares.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 4.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.45 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $49.71 million for 10.01 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Insight Brings VR Holiday Experience to Children at Tampa General Hospital – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Share Price Has Gained 128%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insight Enterprises: Featured Stock In March’s Executive Compensation And ROIC Model Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: PCM Jumps Following Acquisition News; 360 Finance Shares Slide – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 19,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 410,909 were reported by Pzena Inv Limited Liability Corp. Kepos Capital LP accumulated 29,739 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.04% stake. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 92 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,077 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,021 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership owns 21,371 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,045 shares. Century reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). 13,741 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 438,564 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,718 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 106,929 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).