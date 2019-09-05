Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Big Lots (BIG) Position By $437,000; Carbonite (CARB) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Big Lots Inc (BIG) stake by 31.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as Big Lots Inc (BIG)’s stock declined 30.42%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 24,990 shares with $950,000 value, down from 36,490 last quarter. Big Lots Inc now has $901.08 million valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 781,788 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Initiates Formal Search Process to Identify Permanent Successor CEO; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It's up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 74 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 58 sold and reduced equity positions in Carbonite Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 31.24 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 2.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 1.19 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 521,403 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,616 shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 9.33 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $453.05 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on December, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $2500 lowest target. $39’s average target is 68.83% above currents $23.1 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.