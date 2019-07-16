Euclidean Technologies Management Lifted Stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by $640,500; Brave Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $468,348 as Share Value Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 14.08M shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 3.14M shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Shares for $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel. Pushis Glenn also bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Wednesday, June 5.

