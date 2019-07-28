Euclidean Technologies Management Lifted Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake by $640,500; Stock Price Declined; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 513,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,696 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 530,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 500,399 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.68 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 207,180 shares to 724,777 shares, valued at $88.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $3.17 EPS, up 1.93% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.11 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $180.81 million for 10.89 P/E if the $3.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.27 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 434,648 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 719,623 shares. Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 43,363 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Prudential Fin reported 0.01% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 34,637 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% or 74,931 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 49,452 shares. 2,345 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company. Tekla Capital Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,471 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group owns 4,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 6,853 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 57,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events this week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.62, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company (JAZZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jazz’s Xyrem Follow-On Drug Succeeds in Phase III Study – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel Dynamics Has Near-Term Challenges, But The Valuation Is Getting Interesting – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Wall Street Continues Bearish Onslaught of Steel Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Steel Dynamics To Build $1.9 Billion Mill In South Texas Near Gulf Of Mexico – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares to 12,670 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,476 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B also bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 31. 5,000 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares with value of $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel.