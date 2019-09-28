Euclidean Technologies Management Lifted Its Dillards (DDS) Stake; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Boosted Its Position by $169.27 Million as Stock Price Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 57.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 19,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 12,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 892,904 shares traded or 50.94% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 8,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 154,807 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 billion, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 23,460 shares. Grace & White New York reported 39,350 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% or 167,905 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 61,009 shares. James Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 6,162 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 45,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 8,137 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 12,932 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 380 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co reported 16,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 41,168 shares. Atria Invests Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 35,404 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Park Circle has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 995,212 shares. 289,796 were reported by Mariner Ltd Co. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.06% or 3.03 million shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation accumulated 566,844 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.35% stake. Fin, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,439 shares. Bruni J V And has 1.94M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 375,445 shares. 27,551 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.14% or 3.36 million shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 401,922 shares. 37,141 were reported by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 10.62M shares. Duff And Phelps Mgmt reported 3.32M shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,511 shares to 9,958 shares, valued at $3.62B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).