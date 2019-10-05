Euclidean Technologies Management Increases Stake in Hibbett Sports (HIBB); Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Cut Stake

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 20,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 62,838 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 42,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 253,882 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 4.7% of Hibbett Sports; 03/04/2018 – Hibbett Sports Announces 2018 Sponsorship of MiLB Birmingham Barons; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SEES FY EPS $1.65 TO $1.95, EST. $2.08; 08/03/2018 Hibbett Sports Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees 30 to 35 New Store Openings With Approximately 55 to 60 Store Closures in FY19

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 14,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 38,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, down from 53,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $262.29. About 230,417 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,020 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HIBB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.03 million shares or 2.35% more from 22.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 87,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maverick Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Mutual Of America Capital Llc holds 0% or 659 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 171,059 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 33,330 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 117,300 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 86,614 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 11,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 16,972 are held by Jefferies Lc. 783 are owned by Oakworth Cap Inc. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 33,290 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company owns 260,970 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Epoch Inv Inc has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 0.01% or 74 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Llc accumulated 52 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eaton Vance Management owns 10,027 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 354,534 shares. Two Creeks Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 7.27% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 7,143 shares. Macquarie Gp owns 56,283 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 481 shares.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 60.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

