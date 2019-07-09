Euclidean Technologies Management Increased Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position by $640,500; Valuation Declined; Oakworth Capital Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $8.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 1.11M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $195.12. About 963,146 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 50,762 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 35,293 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 604,609 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance Retail Bank & accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.27 million are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Whitnell & owns 494 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 1.13M shares. Dana Inv Advisors Inc reported 311,363 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 2,353 are owned by Grp One Trading Limited Partnership. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.42% stake. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,600 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 279,410 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares to 66,896 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,476 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Pushis Glenn had bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986. On Friday, May 31 the insider RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru holds 3,492 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 8,500 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 29,345 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Maverick Cap Limited owns 20,010 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sfmg owns 4,351 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 620,369 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Synovus Financial holds 0.06% or 19,677 shares in its portfolio. 6,485 are held by Lipe & Dalton. 75,745 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs. Veritable LP owns 4,423 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 42,948 shares to 965,421 shares, valued at $58.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 11,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,818 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH).