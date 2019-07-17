Euclidean Technologies Management Increased Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $568,128; Grace & White Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake as Share Price Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 1.36 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 2.56M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares to 16,735 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,670 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 24,636 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 929 shares stake. Covington Management reported 3,378 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,072 shares. Financial Engines Advsr Lc reported 81,342 shares stake. Btim Corporation invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 86,151 shares. Boston owns 1.05M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System has 4,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.13% stake. Victory Capital accumulated 202,201 shares. 41 are held by Exane Derivatives. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 116,376 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has 947,676 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Strategic Ltd holds 2.86% or 53,001 shares. Wealthquest Corporation reported 13,742 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oakworth Cap reported 0.58% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Com owns 2.27M shares. Brave Asset, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,109 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 166,725 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.24% or 470,968 shares in its portfolio. 96,735 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bonness Enter Incorporated holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,038 shares. 258,837 are owned by Levin Cap Strategies Lp.