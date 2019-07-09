Euclidean Technologies Management Holds Holding in Nordstrom (JWN); Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Shares Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 2.94 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 03/04/2018 – Nordstrom, Inc. Selects CallidusCloud for OrientDB Enterprise Edition; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 476,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 13.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,735 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).