Euclidean Technologies Management Holding in Zumiez (ZUMZ) Has Trimmed by $657,800 as Stock Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Has Increased Stake

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 8,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,086 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, up from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $238.59. About 623,877 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 13,869 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 233,984 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 69,000 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Bridgeway Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 170,300 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 66 shares. American Intl Group Inc invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 63,745 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Ltd has invested 0.14% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,491 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 304,519 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 6,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 12,951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 6,482 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 121,526 shares to 5,571 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,211 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV).

