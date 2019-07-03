Euclidean Technologies Management Holding in Valero Energy New (VLO) Raised by $408,408; Private Trust Co Has Trimmed Position in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by $710,983

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,924 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 12,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 518,444 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 2.22 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Strat Mun Opptys (MAMTX) by 44,924 shares to 232,672 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 4.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.82 per share. GD’s profit will be $778.54 million for 17.04 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley holds 0.05% or 1,855 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr invested in 0.05% or 28,566 shares. Madison Inv Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.39% or 16,175 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc reported 0.98% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% or 467,815 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 2,278 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.19% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Reilly Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 11,194 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.22% stake. Blair William And Com Il reported 0.02% stake. City Holdg Co owns 1,078 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners Management accumulated 0.34% or 83,868 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,100 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,476 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.