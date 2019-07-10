Euclidean Technologies Management Has Upped Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 86,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 374,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 324,698 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 855,347 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Shaheen Gabriel also bought $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B, worth $51,160.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares to 66,896 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,933 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17M for 12.08 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.