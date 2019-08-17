Euclidean Technologies Management Has Upped Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $568,128; Share Value Declined; Citigroup Holding in Textron (Call) (TXT) Lowered by $1.67 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (Call) (TXT) by 86.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 38,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 3.22 million shares traded or 104.53% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 16/03/2018 – Textron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 4.69 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,509 shares to 56,235 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,169 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 75 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.03% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 821,132 shares. Synovus owns 891 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability has 5,620 shares. James invested in 17,078 shares. Sonata Cap Group Incorporated holds 0.19% or 5,848 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp holds 0.02% or 481,646 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru owns 49 shares. Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 19,191 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 838 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 155,417 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 180,616 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 929,173 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 40,400 shares to 214,700 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 71,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.90M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.