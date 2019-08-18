Euclidean Technologies Management Has Upped Holding in Nordstrom (JWN); Copper Rock Capital Partners Decreased Its National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Position as Stock Declined

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 22,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 419,026 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 441,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 748,562 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG)

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 4.69 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Nordstrom, Inc. Selects CallidusCloud for OrientDB Enterprise Edition; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares to 173,190 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,205 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "National Fuel Gas says ready to build Line N lateral in Pennsylvania – Seeking Alpha" on February 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com and their article: "National Fuel Announces Executive Management Changes NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire" published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: September 13, 2018.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Nordstrom's Outlook Is 'Deteriorating,' UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga" on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Myriad Genetics, Nordstrom, and Luckin Coffee Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance" published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Department store sector rattled by soft Macy's guidance – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,509 shares to 56,235 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).