Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Holding as Share Price Declined; Sound Shore Management Cut Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $72.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc analyzed 25,300 shares as the company's stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 13,869 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 674,299 shares traded or 53.60% up from the average. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 32.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc analyzed 2.60M shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 5.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.52 million, down from 8.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 52.67M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 91,282 shares. 14,162 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 106,803 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 41,973 shares in its portfolio. 295,941 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. State Street owns 652,495 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Kbc Group Nv reported 0% stake. Victory has 81,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Lc owns 33,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Parkside Savings Bank & Tru holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru reported 11,143 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 12,928 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 165,505 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 132,125 shares. 88,006 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 297,668 shares. 1.34 million are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Co. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.78% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montgomery Incorporated accumulated 202,375 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cadence State Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 36,864 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.32% or 7.58 million shares. 34,500 are held by Monetary Mngmt Incorporated. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated invested in 728,609 shares. Plancorp Llc reported 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.35B for 10.83 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.