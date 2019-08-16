Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Last Week Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Coverage

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 22.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 28,400 shares with $1.68M value, down from 36,500 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 6.27 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Matthey PLC has GBX 3750 highest and GBX 3650 lowest target. GBX 3750’s average target is 34.26% above currents GBX 2793 stock price. Johnson Matthey PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 3650 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. See Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4400.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3650.00 New Target: GBX 3750.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3600.00 New Target: GBX 3750.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4200.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.70% above currents $56.29 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schulhoff Comm has 1.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,919 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability holds 12,361 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 384 shares. Lifeplan Grp owns 1,339 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 154,721 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Independent Inc accumulated 0.62% or 26,752 shares. Benedict Finance accumulated 78,722 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brave Asset Management holds 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 14,624 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 953,061 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Bailard invested in 99,786 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cap International Limited Ca holds 1.19% or 83,700 shares. Cibc World holds 1.40M shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,112 were reported by Lau Associate Limited Liability Corporation.

The stock increased 0.83% or GBX 23 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2793. About 340,892 shares traded. Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals firm in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.41 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The Emission Control Technologies division makes catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

More notable recent Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson Matthey introduces the Mining CRT diesel emission control systems for underground mining equipment. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.