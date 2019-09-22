Euclidean Technologies Management Has Raised Its Holding in Kohls (KSS) as Stock Declined; As Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW) Market Valuation Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Lifted Stake by $2.99 Million

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 909,458 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 21,659 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 13,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 3.26M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video)

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $276.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 45,105 shares to 19,524 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 59,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,980 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com.

