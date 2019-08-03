Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lowered Its Steelcase (SCS) Holding as Valuation Declined; Stockbridge Partners Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Decreased by $61.76 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 321,326 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.75. About 372,122 shares traded or 102.02% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 65,748 shares to 606,467 shares, valued at $210.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 49,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 4,277 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 49,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Rmb Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 35,866 shares. 178,639 are held by Charles Schwab Investment. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.93% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 593,503 shares. Rgm Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 426,909 shares or 5.92% of all its holdings. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 11 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ls Inv Lc has 2,295 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 113,984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Inc invested in 169,955 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,190 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,800 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “North Carolina Courts Agreement Marks 15th Statewide Odyssey Contract – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 476,600 shares. Tieton Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 2.53% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Veritable Lp invested in 30,402 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company owns 47,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Oakworth Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 200 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 17,519 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% stake. 16,800 were accumulated by M&T Retail Bank. Kemnay Advisory, New York-based fund reported 75,140 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 28,146 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 7.96M shares or 0% of the stock. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).