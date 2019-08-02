Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lowered Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stake by $451,000 as Share Price Declined; Water Island Capital Position in Baytex Energy (BTE) Decreased by $331,967 as Market Value Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 2.56M shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.27; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The hedge fund held 38,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 47,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 165,619 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares to 245,697 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

