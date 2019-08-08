Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lowered Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Holding By $451,000; AO World plc (LON:AO) Covered By 0 Bulls

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) stake by 17.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)’s stock declined 5.61%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 38,933 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 47,133 last quarter. Insight Enterprises Inc now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 227,769 shares traded or 31.35% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering AO World (LON:AO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AO World had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Peel Hunt. The stock of AO World plc (LON:AO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by JP Morgan. Peel Hunt maintained AO World plc (LON:AO) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AO World plc (LON:AO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. See AO World plc (LON:AO) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 110.00 New Target: GBX 93.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 102.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 24,106 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.04% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 8,810 shares. Millennium Limited Liability accumulated 10,606 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 13,741 shares. 4,197 were reported by Wellington Grp Llp. 1,077 are held by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Management Lp has invested 0.04% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Comerica Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 79,298 shares. 308,831 were accumulated by Principal Fincl. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 4,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% or 1,068 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 130,308 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 22,441 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). 61,327 were accumulated by Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Insight Introduces Array of Managed Workplace Solutions to Optimize End-User Experience – Arizona Daily Star” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PCM to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Another recent and important AO World plc (LON:AO) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Introducing AO World (LON:AO.), The Stock That Slid 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019.

AO World plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has market cap of 350.41 million GBP. The firm offers TVs, home cinema and sound bars, Blu-ray and DVD players, TV accessories, audio products, and set top and smart TV boxes; and computing products, including laptops, desktop PCÂ’s, tablets, computing accessories, software, storage products, and monitors and projectors, as well as scanners, printers, and inks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides laundry products, such as washing machines, tumble dryers, and wash dryers; dishwashers; fridges and freezers, fridges, American fridges and freezers, freezers, chest freezers, wine coolers, and under counter products; and cooking products comprising ovens, hobs, cooker hoods, extractor fans, cookers, range cookers, microwaves, and compact cooking products.

The stock increased 2.13% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 71.9. About 50,421 shares traded. AO World plc (LON:AO) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.