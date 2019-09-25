Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lifted Stake in Dillards (DDS); Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Share Price Declined While Ejf Capital Decreased Its Stake

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 57.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 19,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 12,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 74,725 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) by 79.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 282,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 72,821 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 355,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Colony Bankcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 8,850 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) has declined 1.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc

Since May 24, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,512 activity. 2 shares valued at $34 were bought by Bagwell Lee on Friday, May 24. Reed Matthew D. also bought $5,828 worth of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) on Wednesday, May 29. ROSS ROBERT SIDNEY bought $34 worth of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Names T. Heath Fountain as President & Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colony Bankcorp Announces Upcoming CFO Transition and Other Senior Management Realignment and Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colony Bank Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire PFB Mortgage – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colony Bankcorp Starts Small Business Specialty Lending Group With Two Veteran Bankers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colony Bankcorp Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire LaGrange, Georgia-Based LBC Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 54,529 shares to 237,387 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc by 102,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 10.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.66, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold CBAN shares while 2 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 176.80% more from 1.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 7,600 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) for 76 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) or 100,241 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 18,143 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) for 82,052 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 4,941 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Co reported 105,300 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 23,928 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser stated it has 75,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 1,788 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 16,343 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 103,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 167,905 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 13,136 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,437 shares. Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 212,629 shares. Greenlight holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 400,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Euclidean Tech Mngmt Lc holds 1.17% or 19,970 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 25,871 shares. 25,477 are held by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Fil stated it has 6 shares. Tyvor Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.81% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity.

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 9.7% Return On Equity, Is Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dillard’s Brings British Brand Carvela to the US – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dillardâ€™s, Inc. (DDS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Options Trader Bets Big On a Deeper Dillard’s Stock Drop – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dillard’s Stock Surged 24% on Friday: Investors Should Stay Away – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.