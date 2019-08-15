Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lifted Nordstrom (JWN) Stake by $568,128; Stock Price Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Capital Investment Advisors Has Raised by $813,846 Its Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 3.81 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 220,121 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, up from 205,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 3.85 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 502 are owned by Orrstown Svcs. Rafferty Asset Ltd reported 675,873 shares stake. 1,505 are held by Arrow Fin Corp. Massachusetts-based Geode Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers Bankshares reported 456 shares. Advisors Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 261,490 were reported by Mai Capital Mgmt. First National holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,010 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Co reported 1.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank invested in 24,810 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Lc stated it has 2,064 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Lp owns 16.93 million shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. City Holding Com reported 27,718 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 1.39M shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 36,570 shares to 137,682 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Investment Grade Corp (LQD).

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares to 16,735 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,933 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Nordstroms Want to Take Control of Nordstrom (Again) – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Are We About to Enter a Recession? – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Stock Explores New Lows After Bear Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 15, 2019.