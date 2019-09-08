Euclidean Technologies Management Has Increased Position in Nordstrom (JWN) by $568,128; Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Decreased Its Holding in Cal (CALM) as Market Valuation Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is up 36.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 307,815 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 30,892 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Llc has 0.07% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 5,620 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.22% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 17,125 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 1,568 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company reported 82,210 shares. 20,140 are held by White Pine Cap Ltd Liability. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 52,882 shares. Bancshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,372 shares. Northern reported 0.02% stake. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,735 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,809 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.02% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.01% or 531,752 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). First Personal Fincl Services has 0.1% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp accumulated 781,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 3,600 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp stated it has 13,000 shares. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability Co invested 0.73% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.3% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.07% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.02% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,193 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares to 10,805 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,495 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).