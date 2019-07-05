Euclidean Technologies Management Has Increased Its Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) as Share Price Declined; Dish Network (DISH) Holder Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $304,575

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.81 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 3.18 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $302.07 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.00 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant reported 2.91% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 2.44 million shares. Raymond James Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 10,000 were reported by Loews. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 52,731 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 10,032 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 19,100 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.02% or 236,601 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 310,238 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated has 28,936 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 0.02% or 399,226 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mutual Of America Lc holds 30,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,551 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 202,201 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mengis Mngmt Inc reported 14,172 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 12,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 27,470 are held by Btim. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 0.02% or 106,046 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 6,372 shares. Garde has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 73,260 are held by Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 44,514 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Hartford Invest Management Company holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 11,709 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 6,905 shares.