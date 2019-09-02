Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Zumiez (ZUMZ) Position as Stock Value Declined; Group One Trading LP Continues to Hold Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 222.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 291,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 422,739 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 131,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 39,169 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 56,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 273,937 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 34.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Co holds 0% or 8,041 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 42,678 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 69,409 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Barclays Plc owns 102,108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 928,207 are held by Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 7,317 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 182,989 shares. Wellington Grp Llp reported 483,720 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 243 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Element Cap Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 24,064 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.27 million shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 66,140 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,397 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 40,283 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 109,478 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Financial Gru invested in 0.29% or 160,000 shares.

