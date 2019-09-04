Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Its Zumiez (ZUMZ) Holding; Gamestop (GME) Sentiment Is 1.27

Gamestop Corp (GME) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 121 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 95 sold and reduced holdings in Gamestop Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 105.93 million shares, up from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gamestop Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 59 Increased: 77 New Position: 44.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) stake by 30.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 17,247 shares as Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 39,169 shares with $975,000 value, down from 56,416 last quarter. Zumiez Inc now has $682.65 million valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 394,787 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GameStop updates website after complaints – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “For GameStop, The Game Is Far From Over – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wild action on GameStop continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GameStop: Definition Of A Lottery Ticket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop: Trading At A Discount To Net Cash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $405.50 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Permit Capital Llc holds 4.74% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. for 1.00 million shares. Tyvor Capital Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradice Investment Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 129,235 shares.

The stock increased 4.07% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.965. About 3.03 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (GME) has declined 72.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/03/2018 – Boston: HyperX Returns to PAX East, Gordon Hayward at GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Co-Founder DeMatteo Also Will Continue as Executive Chairman; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED LETTER FROM TIGER MANAGEMENT; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 182,989 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com reported 0.07% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Cambridge Advisors reported 33,140 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0% or 13,061 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 19,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 8,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 125,369 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 4,456 shares. 837,793 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Geode Cap Lc invested in 0% or 241,882 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 0% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,573 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Zumiez (ZUMZ) Continue Its Beat Streak in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Slide to Start September – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors You Need to Know Ahead of Casey’s (CASY) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena (CIEN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.