Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position by $336,000; Mizuho Bank LTD Boosted Its Position in Cme Group (CME) by $14.76 Million

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $215.54. About 337,199 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 16,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 22,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 405,886 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 303,374 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Orrstown Fin owns 3,376 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd stated it has 5,954 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 33,182 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cwm Lc accumulated 1,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Co holds 0.08% or 148,227 shares in its portfolio. Financial Services Corporation stated it has 423 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3,827 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il. Bokf Na has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,597 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgewood Ltd Company accumulated 7.42M shares. 1,780 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.