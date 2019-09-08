Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Its Steelcase (SCS) Position by $1.03 Million; Cortland Advisers Raised Position in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by $7.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 339,331 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.57 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd owns 45,473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile invested 0.06% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Citadel Advsr Limited holds 316,931 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 342,786 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability owns 97,107 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 97,459 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.04M shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,019 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 59,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 966,357 were accumulated by Bank Of America Corporation De. Axa owns 27,100 shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership invested in 3.51 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Menta Llc has 0.24% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 37,325 shares. Amer Century Cos has 430,523 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman invested in 4,732 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 30.83 million shares. South State has invested 0.36% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 4,863 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 235,677 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects reported 206 shares. 438,458 are owned by Lpl Finance Limited. Palisade Asset Management invested in 55,660 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 95,272 shares. City holds 0.55% or 25,623 shares in its portfolio. 2.98 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 186,406 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.21% or 63,773 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Personal Finance Service reported 267 shares stake.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.