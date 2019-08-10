Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Its Dillards (DDS) Position; Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Dillards Inc (DDS) stake by 31.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as Dillards Inc (DDS)’s stock rose 9.03%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 12,670 shares with $912,000 value, down from 18,370 last quarter. Dillards Inc now has $1.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.77% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 826,017 shares traded or 68.56% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp acquired 38,770 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 636,180 shares with $34.31 million value, up from 597,410 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $77.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Puzo Michael J reported 1.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argi Investment Limited Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 20,156 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.09 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 48,197 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Miller Howard Invests Inc New York has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schroder holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 484,437 shares. 496 are owned by Peoples Fincl Serv. Df Dent & invested in 0% or 3,740 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 92.53M shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt owns 5,184 shares. Argyle invested in 0.9% or 43,373 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $73 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 1.02M shares to 462,620 valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 193,410 shares and now owns 80,530 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 530.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rating on Monday, March 4. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Wedbush. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 3,255 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 30,367 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Legal And General Gp Plc holds 29,914 shares. Ftb Incorporated owns 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Corporation Ny reported 0.45% stake. Aqr Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 11,814 were accumulated by Stevens Mngmt Lp. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 11,287 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0% or 2,832 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Finance invested in 35 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability reported 2,823 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0.06% or 31,463 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 79,763 shares.