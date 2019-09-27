Euclidean Technologies Management Has Boosted Stake in Dillards (DDS) as Market Value Rose; Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased Holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) by $880,353 as Valuation Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 57.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 19,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 12,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 9.06% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 483,939 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) by 81.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 30,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The hedge fund held 7,020 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210,000, down from 37,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 17,479 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q Rev $164.7M; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 21/03/2018 – IGNORE: HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMING CFO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 238,616 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 41,288 were reported by Amer Int Grp. Contrarius Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 1.5% or 431,646 shares. Mackenzie owns 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 11,806 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. James Invest holds 0.03% or 6,162 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Brandywine Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 78,014 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 0.02% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 6,104 shares. 56,450 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 13,350 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 4,238 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Dillard’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:DDS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Dillard’s Stock Just for the Real Estate – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$60.60, Is It Time To Put Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Options Trader Bets Big On a Deeper Dillard’s Stock Drop – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity.

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 22.35% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.85 per share. HSII’s profit will be $12.63 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 17,069 shares to 42,418 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) by 58,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold HSII shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.10 million shares or 3.98% more from 16.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 15,130 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com owns 11,553 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 8,871 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 195,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intll Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 14,145 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Principal Group has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) or 33,642 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel holds 0% or 62,893 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 25,801 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.46M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).