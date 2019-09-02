Euclidean Technologies Management Has Boosted Position in Steel Dynamics (STLD) as Valuation Rose; Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Msci (MSCI) Position by $4.11 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 20,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 85,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 106,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $234.63. About 331,815 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Technicals Story (Correct); 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI Indexes; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,933 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 2.43 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jennison Llc stated it has 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Innovations Lc holds 0.69% or 7,540 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.01% or 14,195 shares. Optimum Invest owns 7,560 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 138,292 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 66,602 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 255,170 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va reported 39,483 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Verity Asset Mgmt holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 21,685 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc invested in 0% or 210 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of stock or 5,740 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,563 shares to 3,892 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,694 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

