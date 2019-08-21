Euclidean Technologies Management Has Boosted Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $568,128; As Equity Res Prop (EQR) Stock Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lifted by $9.01 Million Its Position

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 987,192 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Equity Res Prop (EQR) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 120,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, up from 254,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Equity Res Prop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.73. About 36,043 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight by 12,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,873 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life reported 631 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Honeywell International reported 118,584 shares stake. Eqis Capital has 4,081 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 4,775 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Security Capital Research & Mgmt Inc. Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 26,152 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware holds 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 4,570 shares. 51 were accumulated by City Co. First Trust Lp has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 73,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 27,558 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 1,066 shares. And Buildings Invest Management Ltd Company holds 7.19% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 389,810 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 19,500 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 713,063 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested in 1,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Asset Management invested in 116,376 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 9,443 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 10,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 6,072 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 27,621 shares. 132,004 were accumulated by West Coast Lc. Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 8,950 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 4,965 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 4,581 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 929,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 821,132 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% stake.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,247 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,933 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

