Euclidean Technologies Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by $568,128 as Shares Declined; Baker Ellis Asset Management Position in Us Bancorp (USB) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 26,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 60,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 86,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 505,526 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 818,101 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank hires new execs as it readies for retail launch in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 40,945 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested 2.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 3,735 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 271,987 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division owns 66,048 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc owns 122,763 shares. 13,757 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 750,738 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated has 20,712 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 18,430 were accumulated by Monetary Grp Inc Inc. Boys Arnold has invested 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 261,393 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 15,270 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment owns 1.11M shares. 7,000 are owned by Nexus Investment Mgmt. Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 17,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 165,798 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested in 0% or 324 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 18,851 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Inc holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Btim holds 0.02% or 27,470 shares in its portfolio. Pure Financial Advsr invested in 7,146 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 8,950 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.79% or 50,215 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 116,376 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,072 shares or 0% of the stock.