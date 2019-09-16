Euclidean Technologies Management Has Boosted By $539,275 Its Nucor (NUE) Position; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 Has 2 Sentiment

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 18 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased their positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2. The funds in our database now have: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 36.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc acquired 9,805 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 36,505 shares with $2.01M value, up from 26,700 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 1.66 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 5.98% above currents $53.15 stock price. Nucor had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Friday, May 31. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NUE in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 for 276,310 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 861,374 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.11% invested in the company for 19,746 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.08% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,433 shares.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 28,717 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

