Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased Its Position in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by $336,000 as Valuation Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Henry Schein (HSIC) as Market Valuation Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 16,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 22,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 1.03 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 137,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 763,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.88 million, down from 901,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 619,774 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Limited Liability invested in 219,326 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 61,885 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 7,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.3% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 100,000 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Price Michael F has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md owns 4,895 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 1,334 were reported by Captrust Finance. Howe & Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ameritas Inv Partners owns 33,854 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bokf Na accumulated 0.03% or 20,796 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 52,822 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $77.43 million for 15.90 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 29,455 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 163,882 shares. Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 11.39M shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 497,203 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 622,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 848 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 1.94M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clal Enter Holding Limited reported 20,000 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 669 shares stake. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,400 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20 shares. Black Creek Investment Management holds 1.67 million shares or 3.44% of its portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 33,950 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $77.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 128,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc Cl A.